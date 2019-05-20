Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Emery Bailey, 92, of Northwood, died on May 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, at the family homestead, where he lived since he was two years old. He was born on April 6, 1927, to Charles Edmund and Mabel Yeaton Bailey. He attended Northwood Elementary School and was a graduate of Coe Brown Northwood Academy. He was the owner/operator of R. Bailey & Co. for many years and was also in the well drilling, school bus transportation and petroleum transportation businesses. He served as an Acting Supply Sergeant in World War II in occupied Germany. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal for his service. Bob was a hometown boy who served the Town of Northwood for over 60 years, including 13 years as Selectman. He also served on the Northwood Budget Committee, Board of Adjustment, Highway Advisory Committee, Town Facilities Committee, Northwood Historical Society and Fire Department. He was a past member of the Saddleback Mountain Lions Club (serving as President 1978-1979), Corinthian Lodge No. 82 F &AM, Bektash Temple, VFW Post #7217 and American Legion. He earned the honor of Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Services by the Lions Club International Foundation. He was a past member of the Coe Brown Northwood Academy Board of Trustees for 22 years. He was a true visionary as a builder. When it came to Coe Brown, he was instrumental in the conception and construction of the athletic fields, cross country trails, Smith Hall and Science Building. Together with John Lane, he helped make the Route 4 tunnel at CBNA a reality. Bob was also inducted into the CBNA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 for the Class of 1945. His ability to thoughtfully plan out building sites, both residential and commercial, is witnessed throughout the Town of Northwood. Bob enjoyed having the ability to douse for water, his annual North Country hunting trips with a group of men, Jenness Pond, riding in his gator, Yeaton family reunions, "productive" meetings and nonpareils.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bula Cagwin; brother, Carroll Bailey; and half-sister, Viola Alexander. He is survived by Joann Weeks Bailey, his wife of 68 years; children Stephen Bailey and wife Carol; Charles Bailey and wife Sandra, Roberta Bailey and companion Barry Berube; Mary Piper and husband Scott; and Annie Bailey. Also, his nine grandchildren Sierra, Nicholas, Peter, Patty, Brennan, Jacqueline, Dylan, Jessica and Kestyn. Great grandchildren Ryan, Zoey, Owen, Chase, Harper, Honour, Dayna, Leah, Emmit and Averie. He also leaves a wealth of nieces, nephews and cousins. Over the years, many other people came to refer to him as Uncle Bob. He will be deeply missed by his canine companion, Dolly.



There will be no funeral services. A private family committal will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or





