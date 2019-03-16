Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Fairbanks. View Sign





Bob was born on April 13, 1944 in Milton, MA; the son of the Clayton and Mildred (Pope) Fairbanks.



Bob served proudly in the US Air Force as a crash fire fighter which eventually led to many of his other careers, loves and interests. In the 1970's, after having moved to East Kingston, NH he soon joined the Volunteer Fire Department. rising to the rank of Training Lieutenant within the department. He served as a Civil defense Director for the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and 26 years he worked as a Fire Alarm Technician for RB Allen in North Hampton, NH.



One of his proudest contributions was his leading role for over 15 years as the fire department's Santa in the towns annual Christmas Eve Santa Tour. His love for the White Mountains was evident as he became a strong supporter of the Mount Washington Observatory eventually leading to his part-time work for the Mount Washington Auto Road, and as a Museum Curator in the Tip Top House for the NH State Parks. Bob's final volunteer position was as a Granite State Ambassador.



For the past 20 years, h¬e spent much of his time supporting his wife Linda in her Ministry at Bishop Brady High School, manning the Kairos Retreat snack kitchen, providing his famous corn chowder for parent open houses and driving the Brady shuttle supporting Operation Santa elves in the Concord, NH Christmas parade. He will fondly be remembered by many of the students as "Mr. Bob". His family and friends are celebrating the end of a life well lived where Bob will be forever 39 and eternally saying "better than some", and never having to say "but not as good as others".



Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Noel Fairbanks; his son, Michael Fairbanks of Lee, NH; two brothers, William Fairbanks. his wife, Janet and John Fairbanks and his wife, Nancy both of Scituate, MA; and three stepchildren, Christopher Noel, wife Jennifer, Timothy Noel, his partner Jill and Jessica Noel Ganchi and husband Paul Jr.. Bob was the loving Grampy of 8 grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Boden, and Macy Noel, Rhea and Paul Ganchi, and Sophia and Amelia Collie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his first wife, Rita Braga Fairbanks and his sister Barbara Fairbanks Holcomb of Granville, CT.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH.



Burial will take place in the spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bartlett, NH



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bishop Brady High School, C/O Campus Ministry Program, 25 Columbus Ave Concord, NH 03301.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bishop Brady High School, C/O Campus Ministry Program, 25 Columbus Ave Concord, NH 03301.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.





