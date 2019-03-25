Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl Bridges. View Sign

Robert Earl Bridges (1928-2019) On the crisp, sunny morning of March 20, 2019 the first day of spring - Robert Earl Bridges left us to reunite with his beloved wife of 69 years, Peggy. Bob was 90 years old when he passed away, surrounded by loving family members and the compassionate staff of The Birches in Concord, New Hampshire.He was raised in a single-parent household during the depression in Dedham, Massachusetts, the 3 rd of four boys. In high-school he met the woman who would share his life, Margaret, ever-afterward endearingly called Peggy. They were married after he was discharged from the Navy at the end of WWII. He graduated from Purdue on the GI Bill, then moved his bride to Rochester, New York, where he was employed as an electrical engineer at Eastman Kodak. As his family grew, he took a Vice President position at J. L. Klug Corporation, but eventually made the move back to Kodak. He was very proud that his contributions were recognized in a U.S. patent. He took an early retirement, then enjoyed travelling the country in a camper with Peggy until finally returning to the beloved green of New England. He shared many "red ball days" with his visiting kids, or with grandchildren spending a night, among the pines and birches on "the hill" in Wakefield, NH. Bob and Peg spent their remaining years together in Gilmanton, NH.Bob had a great capacity for love. And although not an overtly religious man, throughout his life he led with his heart - love, do no harm to others, give of yourself, do right, fill a need; a legacy he handed down to his offspring. He was uncomfortable in social settings, but once the shell cracked, his warm smile and generous heart allowed him to make fast friends and lasting memories. His twinkling eyes and boyish grin are often remembered best, even as he raked in the pot at a friendly game of wildcard poker, or slapped down a dreaded Ace playing Kings In The Corner.Missing him greatly are his five children: Susan of Harlem, NY; Mark and his wife Sherry of Spencerport, NY; Laurie Jo (MacPherson) and her life partner Brian of North Port, FL; Lisa and her husband Terry ( Smith ) of Bedford, NH; Cindy and her husband Jim (Juneau) of Gilmanton, NH; and his grandchildren Charles and Susannah (Leeds), Troy (Bridges) and his wife Nicole (Viggiano), Tobie and her husband Michael (Stallings), Heather and her husband Jim (Urso), Andrew and his wife Charlene (MacPherson), Rob (MacPherson) and his wife Nelly (Ortiz), Alex (MacPherson) and his wife Siew Yen (Chai), Josh and his wife Rebekah (Smith), and Sierra and Mitch (Juneau); and his dearly loved great-grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, Grant, Naomi, and Mackenzie. Bob was predeceased by his wife Peggy and sons-in-law Charles Leeds of New York, NY, and Stuart MacPherson of Derry, NH.Bob's family is extremely grateful to the exceptionally dedicated staff and care-givers at The Birches in Concord, NH.A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , or a , in Robert's name. Funeral Home Peaslee Alton Funeral Home

