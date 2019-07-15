Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Correllus. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" G. Correllus, 74 of Concord, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side.



Bob was born on June 2, 1945 in Rutland, Vermont, to the late David and Catherine (nee Viola) Correllus.



He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964- 1972.



Bob worked as a truck driver and more recently as a greeter at the Concord Walmart. He loved life and loved giving to others, volunteering at numerous organizations in the Concord community including the VFW, the American Legion, the Friends of Forgotten Children, the Concord Grange, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Loyal Order of Moose. He loved spending time with his family, listening to rock and roll music, especially Elvis Presley, and was an excellent dancer who was usually the first out on the dance floor.



Bob is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Correllus of Concord; a very special nephew, Rudolph Swanson (NY), that was raised by Cheryl and Bob in his adolescence; four sisters, Gloria Sersich (Ohio), Cindy Notario (New York), Donna Gordon (Vermont), Sharmane Morse (Vermont) as well as multiple nieces and nephews.



Also survived by sister-in-law, Patricia Houle; nephew Daryl (Corinne) Houle (Ohio); niece Danielle (Dustin) Calkins and two very special great nephews, Darren and Easton Calkins (New Hampshire) that he loved dearly.



Bob was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Hance, and sister, Mary Gordon.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (180 Loudon Road in Concord, NH) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11am with Father Rich officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Foundation of New Hampshire, 77 Central Street Manchester, NH or online at





Robert "Bob" G. Correllus, 74 of Concord, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at Concord Hospital with his loving family by his side.Bob was born on June 2, 1945 in Rutland, Vermont, to the late David and Catherine (nee Viola) Correllus.He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964- 1972.Bob worked as a truck driver and more recently as a greeter at the Concord Walmart. He loved life and loved giving to others, volunteering at numerous organizations in the Concord community including the VFW, the American Legion, the Friends of Forgotten Children, the Concord Grange, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Loyal Order of Moose. He loved spending time with his family, listening to rock and roll music, especially Elvis Presley, and was an excellent dancer who was usually the first out on the dance floor.Bob is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 45 years, Cheryl Correllus of Concord; a very special nephew, Rudolph Swanson (NY), that was raised by Cheryl and Bob in his adolescence; four sisters, Gloria Sersich (Ohio), Cindy Notario (New York), Donna Gordon (Vermont), Sharmane Morse (Vermont) as well as multiple nieces and nephews.Also survived by sister-in-law, Patricia Houle; nephew Daryl (Corinne) Houle (Ohio); niece Danielle (Dustin) Calkins and two very special great nephews, Darren and Easton Calkins (New Hampshire) that he loved dearly.Bob was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Hance, and sister, Mary Gordon.A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (180 Loudon Road in Concord, NH) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11am with Father Rich officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Foundation of New Hampshire, 77 Central Street Manchester, NH or online at https://vfnh.org/donate-today/ . Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close