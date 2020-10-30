1/1
Robert G. Hyslop
1940 - 2020
Robert G. Hyslop, 80, of Varney Road, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.

Robert was born on April 25, 1940, in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Robert and Cecile (Grant) Hyslop. Robert worked as a mechanic for Sears Roebuck for many years.

Robert loved the outdoors. He enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, and camping. His favorite stories to tell were of camping with his family and hunting trips he had taken with his sons. He was a longtime Scoutmaster for Gilmanton Troop 242. He was also an active member of the Gilmanton Community Church. Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Dimock) Hyslop; two sons, Robert Hyslop and Kenneth Hyslop and his wife Carol; his daughter, Priscilla (Hyslop) Yakubec and her husband, Vance; grandchildren, Rebekah and Alexander; his brother, Theodore Hyslop; and his grand dog, Copper as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Smith Meeting House Cemetery in Gilmanton, NH.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Robert's name be made to the Gilmanton Community Church, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
