Robert G. Luberti (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Luberti.
Service Information
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home
42 Main Street
Newport, NH
03773
(603)-863-2113
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
158 Old W Hopkinton Road
Henniker, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bradford, NH: Robert G. Luberti, 82, passed away peacefully after a heroic battle with cancer at Concord Hospital on September 19, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1936 in Medford, MA to the late Guido and Josephine (Albano) Luberti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 158 Old W Hopkinton Road, Henniker, NH 03242. Burial with military honors will follow at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

logo
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.