Bradford, NH: Robert G. Luberti, 82, passed away peacefully after a heroic battle with cancer at Concord Hospital on September 19, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1936 in Medford, MA to the late Guido and Josephine (Albano) Luberti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 158 Old W Hopkinton Road, Henniker, NH 03242. Burial with military honors will follow at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019