Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church of Meredith 4 Highland Street Meredith , NH

MEREDITH - Robert "Bob" Denis Gage, Sr., 78, originally from Summit, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's Disease, which was the proximate cause of Bob's far too premature departure from his family and friends.



Bob is predeceased by his parents, Frank P. and Naomi (Weil) Gage; his brother, Frank Gage; and, sister, Janet (Gage) Hatton.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jean (Larsen) Gage; his three sons from a prior marriage: Robert "Chip" D. Gage, Jr. of Dallas, TX; Edward "Ted" P. Gage and his wife Kathi-Ann, of Chatham, NJ; Derek M. Gage, and his wife Tammy, of Duxbury, MA; and, seven adoring grandchildren: Brianna, Brendan, Amanda, Madison, Sydney, Julianna, and Alexandra.



Bob was a graduate of Summit High School in New Jersey (Class of 1959) and then attended Lehigh University (Class of 1963), in Bethlehem, PA, graduating with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. Following his university education, Bob was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force and was deployed as part of the first U.S.A.F. fighter unit to be assigned to the Vietnam conflict. After surviving a full year of active duty without injury, ironically, Bob experienced (and survived) a plane crash on his return flight home to the United States.



Following his service to his country, Bob commenced a successful career in international manufacturing and business operation roles with a variety of multi-national corporations, leading to extensive travel in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Eventually, Bob's entrepreneurial spirit led him to the world of venture-backed start-ups, where he led several early stage companies in the capacity as their CFO and/or CEO.



In retirement, Bob was a famously goofy grandfather, an active member of his church community, and a willing volunteer to many local activities and charitable organizations.



To say that Bob will be missed by his family and friends is an understatement of epic proportions.



A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Bob's life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am, at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, 4 Highland Street, Meredith, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rock Steady Boxing program at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, an amazing program that empowers Parkinson's patients to fight back and improve their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum, would be sincerely appreciated.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street is assisting the family with the arrangements.





