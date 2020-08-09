Robert H. Conn Sr died on Tuesday, August 4, at his home in Boothbay, Maine. He was 95. He was born in Boonton, NJ, son of Henry H Conn and Violet B Doremus.Upon graduation from Morristown School, he enlisted in the US Navy. He earned the designation of Naval Aviator; his operational assignments started in China flying sea planes, then land-based patrol bombers, carrier-based fighter and attack squadrons and finally as a flight instructor.He received his BA from Ole Miss, an MS from the University of Rochester, NY, and attended Indiana University for Doctoral Studies in Management and Economics. He served as Assistant Director, Chief of Naval Operations Budget Officer, and then as Director of Fleet Resources, where he earned the Meritorious Service Medal. Following his promotion to Captain, he was Assistant Director, Budgets and Reports, in the Office of the Navy Comptroller; he earned the Legion of Merit.He retired from the Navy with the rank of Captain, and joined the firm of Arthur Andersen (now known as Accenture). As Manager of the Federal Liaison Division, he served as financial consultant to numerous agencies and Congressional Committees. Because of his special expertise in federal campaign law, he was assigned Manager in Charge of reviewing the audit process for the Federal Election Commission. In 1981, Conn was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management). He later was formally appointed as Assistant Secretary of the Navy by President Reagan, and served in that capacity through December 31, 1988.He enjoyed playing golf at the Boothbay Harbor Country Club and was a longtime member of the New York Yacht Club. He enjoyed cruising in a boat, whether by sail or power. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Inness-Brown, in 2011. They were married for 65 years.He is survived by his wife, Meredith P Mitchell, and by his five children: Portia R Hirschman, Scarborough, ME, Judith V Goodnow, Bow, NH, and Robert H Conn, Jr, Patricia Royall and Catherine Conn, all of Boothbay, ME.A funeral service will be held in Boothbay on August 21. Arrangements are in the care of Halls of Boothbay Funeral Home, Boothbay, Maine.