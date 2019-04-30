Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Winters Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Winters, Sr. 90, passed away on April 18, 2019 at the Birches in Concord, NH. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on February 1, 1929 to Arthur & Gladys Winters. He was predeceased by Beverly, his wife of 70 years. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947. He worked as a tool & die maker for General Electric in Worcester, Mass from 1948 to 1958. He relocated his family to Hillsboro, NH in 1958 and worked at Sylvania until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed golfing at Angus Lea and woodworking. He is survived by a loving family that includes his son Robert, Jr. and wife Linda of Deering, NH; daughter Shirley and husband David Ryder of DeLand, FL; daughter Gail and her husband Dan Kace of Manchester, NH; and son Arthur and his wife Sharon of Alabama. Bob has nine grandchildren, Bob III, Glenn, Beth, Kathy, Scott, Steven, Julie, Arthur and Jennifer and ten great grandchildren Morgan, Madisyn, Bridgette, Elijah, Evan, Ashten, Jorja, Ava, Brady, Anna and a great great grandchild that will be born in October. At Bob's request, there will be no services. The family is planning a celebration of life that will take place at a later date.





