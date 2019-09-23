Robert "Bob" F. Howe born in Manchester, NH on May 8th, 1945 son of the late Francis and Mary V. Howe passed away very peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a sudden illness.



Bob was predeceased by all his brothers, David, Daniel and Jack.



Bob has lived in Bow, for the last 42 years. He belonged to many organizations throughout his life and career. He always prided himself on the fact of being the first baby born in NH on VE Day.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane and 3 wonderful daughters, Colleen McCleave and her husband Jason of Texas, and their children, Jennie Roberts and her fiancee Will, Nick McCleave and his fiancee Kaitlin and their son Liam of NJ, Martha Martel of Plymouth, NH and daughter Sharon Trecartin and her husband Tom of Bow and their children Jon and Matt Guimond and Max and Jason Trecartin of Bangor, ME.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 27th from 1-3 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Funeral services will follow at 3 PM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Private Burial will be in the Evans Cemetery in Bow.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Capital Region Food Program c/o M. Susan Leahy, McLane Middleton 11 South Main Street, Suite 500, Concord, NH 03301

