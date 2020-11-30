Concord - Robert J. Gagne', aka Tiny age 87, of 1 Bridle Path Trail passed away on November 26, 2020 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Adelard and Marie(Mercier) Gagne'.
Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army, owned and operated American Radio for many years, he was an amateur Ham Radio operator, and an avid reader of Westerns.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Olson) Gagne' of Concord; son, Mark Gagne' of Hillsboro, 2 daughters, Tambra Tijerina and her husband Anthony of Concord, and Michele Chasse and her husband Steven of Farmington, NH; 5 grandchildren, Amanda Gagne' of Keene, NH, Nicklas LaRosa of Concord, Karen Fish of Boscawen, Kyle Chasse of Sanford, ME, and Lyndon Chasse of Rochester, NH; 4 great grandchildren, his brother, Thomas Gagne' of Bow; his sister, Rose Everett of Concord; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors
Projects at woundedwarriorproject.org