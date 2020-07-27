Robert J. Mitchell Sr., age 79, of Wiggin Street passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday July 25, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Frank N. and Doreen (Venne) Mitchell. He was a graduate of St. John's High School class of 1958 and received his bachelor's degree from UNH class of 1962.



He worked for the State of NH in Budget and Finance for many years at the Department of Transportation and Fish and Game. After his retirement from the State he worked for many years at the Waters Funeral Home.



He enjoyed spending his time with his wife, Sue and the family dog, Kaylee at their condo at Hampton Beach. He was one of the founding members and integral in the creation of the Concord Dog Park, as well as a charter member of the St. John's Food Pantry. He was also a member of the Concord Odd Fellows.



Bob is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Susan A. (Bristol) of Concord, his son Robert J. Mitchell Jr. of Concord; his brother Eugene N. Mitchell of Manchester, brother in law Lee Bristol of Maryland; sister in law, Mary MacIver of Concord; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday July 29th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30 at 1 PM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord.



Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Concord.



Please follow current social distancing guidelines and a mask must always be worn while inside the funeral home, church and the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301, Christ the King Food Pantry or the Pantry, 72 South Main Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to the Payson Center at Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



