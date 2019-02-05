- Robert J. Moorhead, 72, of Franklin, NH passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 in the comfort and safety of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Bob was born in Owosso, MI September 24, 1946 to Fritz and Peggy (Fuller) Moorhead. He earned an Associate's Degree from Lansing Community College and proudly served his country with the US Army from 1966 through 1968, Co B, 7th Spt Bn, 199th Inf Bde, and served in Vietnam. He retired from Webster Valve in Franklin, NH after 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved camping, hiking, and skiing with them.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Bohunsky) Moorhead; his son, Nick J. Moorhead and partner, Rebecca Adams of Northfield, NH; daughter, Neilie L. House and husband, Mark of Sanbornton, NH; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Zander, Madison, and Isabelle House. His sisters, Jeanne Harrelson and Judy Caverson (Mike); brothers William Moorhead and Joseph Moorhead (Amelia); and a special niece, Tori Mallery, all of Michigan; brothers-in-law, both of Maine, Michael Bohunsky and Ronald Bohunsky (Cheri); and many other loving family members. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his bothers James, Donald, and Tom Moorhead.
At Bob's request there will be no services. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 5, 2019