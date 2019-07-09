Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Robert Jon Veiga, 65, passed away at Concord Hospital surrounded by his adoring family on July 7, 2019.



Robert was born in Lowell, MA to the late John Veiga and Annette (Torcomian) Veiga of Lowell, MA in June 1954. He grew up in Lowell and attended Lowell High School, graduating in 1972. In September of that year, he went on his first date with Jane (Riley) Veiga, also of Lowell. In the years that followed, Robert graduated from Tufts University and Franklin Pierce Law School. He married his sweetheart, Jane, in 1978. Their love spanned nearly 47 years, and they would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in September. Robert and Jane spent those years smiling, laughing, and raising three children together in a very happy home.



Robert served the public as a prosecutor in New Hampshire for the entirety of his legal career, first with the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office (1980 to 1990), then as an Assistant United States Attorney (1990 until his retirement in 2017). He took pride in his work, practicing law with honesty and professionalism.



In all areas of his life, Robert sought to do the right thing. While he excelled in his profession, he shined brightest at home. He soaked up each and every opportunity to spend time with his wife and children, even those that required a long early morning car ride through snow storms to a far away ice hockey rink. Robert most enjoyed his family's annual vacation at Goose Rocks Beach, where he never turned down a game of catch on the sand or a float on the waves with his kids.



Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Veiga of Concord, NH and their three children, Brent Philip Veiga and his wife Samantha of Higganum, CT; Justin Robert Veiga and his wife Tiffanie of Andover, MA; and Kristen Veiga McVaugh and her husband Timothy of Deerfield, MA. He is also survived by four young and cherished grandchildren: Cameron Veiga, Lydia Veiga, Lucas Veiga, and Liam McVaugh. In addition, Robert is survived by his mother, Annette, of Lowell, MA and his brother, Tory Veiga, of Hollis, NH, as well as dozens of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Robert is admired and loved by many, for many reasons, perhaps none more so than his sense of humor. His quick wit caused countless laughs over the years. Even as his Earthly end neared, Robert kept his family smiling, and their hearts filled with faith, hope, and love.



Friends may call at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH on Thursday, July 11th from 4 PM to 7PM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12th at 1:30 PM at Saint Augustine Parish, 43 Essex Street, Andover, MA.



Private interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA.

