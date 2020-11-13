1/1
Robert Joseph Fleury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Fleury,68, of Northfield, died at Concord Hospital on Nov. 10th, 2020. He was born in Franklin.

The son of joseph and Rita (Rainville) Fleury. Robert was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School.

He was employed as a landscaper for many years working for various places including Gold Star Nursery where he developed a passion for gardening.

He was also an avid coin collector and could frequently be found reading through collectable books.

Family members include his four sons, Michael R. Fleury of Laconia, Matthew D. Fleury and Mitchell S. Fleury, both of Hooksett and Maceson E. Fleury of Franklin, two daughters-in-law, Melissa Roy of Laconia and Kelsey (Jackson) Fleury of Franklin, 9 grandchildren, Makayla, Jaylynn, Anthony, Tyler, Ryan, Nathan, Patrick, Nicholas and Jaxson, two sisters, Mary A. Fleury of Northfield and Anita L. Comcheck of South Carolina, a brother-in-law, Robert Comcheck of South Carolina and two nephews, Andrew and Jason Comcheck, both of South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross cemetery in Franklin on Nov. 17th at 10am.

Donations in memory of Mr. Fleury may be made to www.uucfranklin-nh.org

Thibault-Neun Funeral Home of Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home - Franklin
143 Franklin Street
Franklin, NH 03235
(603) 934-2408
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved