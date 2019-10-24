Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph Gaudrault. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Bob was born in 1917 and grew up in Concord NH, graduating from Concord High School in 1934. His family moved to Holyoke, MA in 1935 where Bob held two jobs, saving his money for medical school. World War II changed his plans. He enlisted for one year and served with the Harbor Defense of Boston until 1941. In 1942, he married Shirley Greenhalgh. He was soon drafted and was recruited for service in the Military Intelligence Service. Over the next three years, he served in Casablanca, London and the with the invasion forces, landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He was discharged in 1945 when he returned to Springfield, MA.



Once back in Springfield, he enrolled at American International College and found a part time job washing dishes at a local enterprise, Friendly Ice Cream. In 1947 he quit college and elected to join the founders of Friendly Ice Cream in their young, promising enterprise. He spent the next 36 years moving through the positions of manager, supervisor, Vice President, CEO, and finally, Chairman when Hershey purchased the company. He retired in 1982.



His wife Shirley predeceased him in 2001. He is survived by daughters Betsy McNerney of Manlius, NY, Sandy Hartley of Putney, Vermont and Judi Higgins of Hancock, Maine, as well as three grandsons and one great grandson. His surviving sister, Pauline Symasco, lives in Granby, MA.



Church and burial services will be private and he asked that contributions be sent to New London Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Church or Lake Sunapee Region VNA.



To sign an online guestbook please visit





Bob was born in 1917 and grew up in Concord NH, graduating from Concord High School in 1934. His family moved to Holyoke, MA in 1935 where Bob held two jobs, saving his money for medical school. World War II changed his plans. He enlisted for one year and served with the Harbor Defense of Boston until 1941. In 1942, he married Shirley Greenhalgh. He was soon drafted and was recruited for service in the Military Intelligence Service. Over the next three years, he served in Casablanca, London and the with the invasion forces, landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He was discharged in 1945 when he returned to Springfield, MA.Once back in Springfield, he enrolled at American International College and found a part time job washing dishes at a local enterprise, Friendly Ice Cream. In 1947 he quit college and elected to join the founders of Friendly Ice Cream in their young, promising enterprise. He spent the next 36 years moving through the positions of manager, supervisor, Vice President, CEO, and finally, Chairman when Hershey purchased the company. He retired in 1982.His wife Shirley predeceased him in 2001. He is survived by daughters Betsy McNerney of Manlius, NY, Sandy Hartley of Putney, Vermont and Judi Higgins of Hancock, Maine, as well as three grandsons and one great grandson. His surviving sister, Pauline Symasco, lives in Granby, MA.Church and burial services will be private and he asked that contributions be sent to New London Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Church or Lake Sunapee Region VNA.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close