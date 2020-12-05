Robert K. Courtemanche, 89, of Allenstown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Born on January 1, 1931 in Allenstown, he was the son of the late Amedee and Hazel (Paton) Courtemanche.
Robert was a graduate of Pembroke Academy class of 1949 and later joined the United States Navy where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was employed for over 20 years with the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 1991. Bob enjoyed watching sports especially the New England teams, he was an avid history reader and also enjoyed daily walks with Joan. In his later years he enjoyed traveling all over the United States with his wife Joan and family friends. Together they made lots of happy memories of all their adventures which included attending summer stock shows.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, June Boudreau and brother, Dean Courtemanche.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Thibeault) Courtemanche of Allenstown with whom he shared 66 years of marriage, sons, Bruce Courtemanche and his wife Linda of Hooksett, James Courtemanche of Allenstown, Brian Courtemanche and his longtime companion Denise McGrath of Hooksett and John Courtemanche of Allenstown, two granddaughters, Ann Edwards and her husband Colin, Melissa Bourgeois, two great grandsons, Ben and Elliott Edwards as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com