Robert L. Jones, Colonel USAF (Retired) passed away at The Residences at Silver Square, Dover NH, on October 24, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by sons, Robert, Garry and Jeffrey. He is survived by his son Timothy, brother, Douglas N. Jones and sister, Diane J. Sliney, step daughter, Nicolette Vallandigham and husband Steve, stepson Gregg Leng, four grandchildren, five step grandchildren, new great granddaughter, niece and nephew.
Bob was a 1946 graduate of Concord High School and a 1950 graduate of UNH from which he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the Air Force ROTC. He enjoyed a distinguished 27 year military career mainly in the Office of Special Investigation retiring as a full colonel. He spent tours in England, Japan, Turkey, Philippines, Korea, ending his service in the Pentagon. In retirement he maintained his military involvement as
president of the Retired Officers Association of NH and continued with public service as three-term member of the NH General Court representing Dover where he rose to the position of Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Bob was first married to Susan Kemp with whom he had four sons. His second marriage was to Sylvia Leng with whom he spent 40 years living in Ohio, Florida and NH until her recent passing. Sylvia and Bob enjoyed numerous ocean cruises and together volunteered in an educational marine laboratory in Florida.
They were very active members of the First Parish Church of Dover where he served as deacon and a member of several pastoral search committees. Whenever Bob had free time in Dover he could be found playing golf at Cocheco Country Club.
A time of visiting will be Friday October 30, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 10:00 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH.
In place of flowers donations may be made to the Dover NH Rescue Squad or the Disabled American Veterans
.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com
for more information or to sign the online guestbook.