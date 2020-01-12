Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Parlangeli. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert L. Parlangeli "Bob", 77, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020.



Born in Manhattan, NY, Bob was the son of the late Louis and Cecelia (Anastasi) Parlangeli. He was raised and educated in New York and had been a resident of Suncook, New Hampshire for the past 40 years.



Prior to his retirement, Bob was the co-owner of Riley's Sports Shop in Hooksett for over 20 years. He was also the previous co-owner of TAG's Sport Shop in Chelmsford, MA.



Bob had a passion for the outdoors, be it fishing, hunting, or silhouette shooting. He was a member of the Bassmasters and was involved with the Daisy Nationals. He was an avid sports fan, and had a special affinity for baseball, even having played for his college team. Bob enjoyed rooting for the New York Giants and Yankees. He found his greatest joy while spending time with his family, especially when celebrating holidays and commemorating cherished family milestones.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Florence Mae (Allard) Parlangeli, his three daughters, Tracy Anne Fuchs and her husband Eli of North Andover, MA, Danyelle Stuckart and her husband Sam of Windham, NH, and Kristin Condon and her husband Nolan of Scituate, MA. He was the loving grandfather to Michael and Lauren Fuchs, Jessica, Julia and Allyson Stuckart, and Kaylan, Rylee and Joelle Condon. He is survived by his nephews and niece, and was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Parlangeli. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers for the outstanding care, comfort, and love they provided.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 4 to 8 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St, in Allenstown, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held in the church hall immediately following the Mass. Burial will take place in the spring. Due to allergies, the family kindly requests that NO LILIES BE SENT and in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made at

