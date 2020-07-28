When my son was in the hospital in 2004, I met Bobs family because they were there after Bobs accident. When you spend a lot of time waiting for information, you get to know about other families also waiting. I will always remember how very special Bobs family was. They had their own problems but were so kind to me as I waited for news. Many prayers for your family at this time.

Meg Crandall

Acquaintance