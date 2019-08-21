Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Eaton. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. Eaton of Pembroke, NH passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House. Born in Needham, MA on May 27, 1930 the son of Laurence E. and Clarice G. Eaton.



Robert was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Merilyn (Downs) Eaton; brothers, Laurence and Stephen Eaton and a sister, Suzanne Cranney.



Members of his family include his son, Robert M. Eaton; daughters, Gail Eaton Cote and her husband, Charles, Lynn Eaton and Jane Eaton Wolfe and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Jamie M. Feinberg, Abigail E. Feinberg, Michelle C. Wetlaufer and her husband, Roscoe, Robert A. Feinberg, Scott E. Feinberg, Jonathan M. Cote, Richard N. Wolfe and Donovan G. Wolfe; great-grandchild, Charles P. Cote and close family friend, Geraldine Colburn.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. Concord, NH, followed by a funeral service at 11AM at St. Paul's Church. A burial will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave., 11th floor, NY NY. 10016.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave., 11th floor, NY NY. 10016.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.





