Robert P. LaChance, 57, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday September 14th. He was born in Dover, NH to Robert LaChance, and the late Pauline (Duke) LaChance.
He received his bachelor's degree in Human Services at Springfield College in May of 2000. He was employed at CREST (Collaborative for Regional Educational Services and Training) as a Maintenance Engineer at Essex Academy Upper School. He also Volunteered as a House Mentor and Building Manager in Manchester, NH for Waypoint's Transitional Living Program in Concord, NH
In his free time Robert enjoyed skiing, snowshoeing, landscaping, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.
SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Saturday September 28th from 10-11 am at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held at Fratello's, located at 155 Dow St, Manchester, NH from 12- 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.waypointnh.org.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019