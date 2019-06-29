Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Pearson age 87 died Friday June 28 at his home with his daughters by his side. He was born in Concord, son of the late James and Mabelle (Hardy) Pearson.



He was a graduate of Keene State Teachers college where he received his bachelors degree, graduate of Columbia University where he received his Masters degree and was enrolled in the PhD program at Boston University. Bob was a life long educator, working as a teacher at Rumford School and then as a reading specialist for the Concord School District.



Bob was a life member of the Community Players of Concord, NH. He served several terms on the Players' board, established the group's producers committee, and personally produced many shows for the organization. He also appeared on stage from time to time. Bob was a recipient of the Players' highest honor, the Osy Strong Award.



He was also an active member member of Olli (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) serving on committees and teaching classes, docent at the Pierce Manse, a former docent at the NH Historical Museum, member of the Stratford Club, and ran the neighborhood book club. Bob enjoyed reading, writing, story telling, the theater, opera, art, traveling, history, puzzles and the ocean.



He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (MacDonald) Pearson who died in 1998.



He is survived by two daughters; Elizabeth (Liz) Pearson, Cara Pearson; cousin Sandra Drouin; two nephews Todd Morrissey and his wife Dale, David Morrissey and his wife Nancy, several grand nieces and nephews and many close friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday July 2 from 4 to7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



Donations may be made in Bobs memory to the Community Players of Concord, NH, PO Box 681, Concord NH 03301 or Pierce Manse, 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane , Concord NH 03301

Robert (Bob) Pearson age 87 died Friday June 28 at his home with his daughters by his side. He was born in Concord, son of the late James and Mabelle (Hardy) Pearson.He was a graduate of Keene State Teachers college where he received his bachelors degree, graduate of Columbia University where he received his Masters degree and was enrolled in the PhD program at Boston University. Bob was a life long educator, working as a teacher at Rumford School and then as a reading specialist for the Concord School District.Bob was a life member of the Community Players of Concord, NH. He served several terms on the Players' board, established the group's producers committee, and personally produced many shows for the organization. He also appeared on stage from time to time. Bob was a recipient of the Players' highest honor, the Osy Strong Award.He was also an active member member of Olli (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) serving on committees and teaching classes, docent at the Pierce Manse, a former docent at the NH Historical Museum, member of the Stratford Club, and ran the neighborhood book club. Bob enjoyed reading, writing, story telling, the theater, opera, art, traveling, history, puzzles and the ocean.He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (MacDonald) Pearson who died in 1998.He is survived by two daughters; Elizabeth (Liz) Pearson, Cara Pearson; cousin Sandra Drouin; two nephews Todd Morrissey and his wife Dale, David Morrissey and his wife Nancy, several grand nieces and nephews and many close friends.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday July 2 from 4 to7PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.Donations may be made in Bobs memory to the Community Players of Concord, NH, PO Box 681, Concord NH 03301 or Pierce Manse, 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane , Concord NH 03301 Published in The Concord Monitor on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close