Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442

Robert R. Hutchinson, 84, of Park Street, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born in Lancaster, NH on July 29, 1935 the son of Gordon B. and Charlotte M. (Nunn) Hutchinson.



Bob spent his early years in Boscawen, NH and graduated from Penacook High School in 1956. He worked for the State of NH Department of Transportation for 35 years. For over 50 years he operated a rubbish route serving many local area homes.



Bob was a former member of the Andover Fire Department. Time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him so much joy.



He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Virginia (Knowlton) Hutchinson, in 1976, his companion of over 20 years, Roberta Mandrey, in 2018, his brothers, Earl and William and his nephews, Edward and Brian Dlubac. He is survived by a son and his wife, Richard and Cindy Hutchinson of Northfield, NH; two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Ron Brule and Cynthia and Lany Clark all of Andover, NH; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Marcel Sheehy of Allenstown, NH; a brother, Keith Hutchinson of Clearwater, FL; a brother, Larry Hutchinson and his companion, Leona Dwyer of Boscawen, NH; a brother-in-law, James Knowlton of Rotunda, FL; Roberta's children, Pati, Rick and Sue and their families; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Andover E.M.S., P.O. Box 61, Andover, NH 03216 or Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.

