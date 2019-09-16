Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Appleseed Restaurant 63 High Street Bradford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bo" Raymond, 65, of Woodview Heights, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.



He was born in Concord, NH on October 27, 1953 the son of the late Edward P. Raymond, Sr. and Sally (Danforth) Wheeler.



Bo lived most of his life in Bradford, graduating from Kearsarge Regional High School, North Sutton, NH in 1972. He worked at the Bradford IGA since 1965 and was owner and operator from 1984-1996. He had been a parttime Bradford Police Officer for many years and most recently had been site superintendent for Relax & Co. Bruss Construction for about 20 years.



Bo had been a firefighter and Deputy Chief of the Bradford Fire Department from 1973-1999. He was Deputy Fire Warden for the State of NH for over 15 years. Bo received the Citizen of the Year Award in Bradford in 1996. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys and had a great time cruising and spending weekends away with Karen. Family was most important to Bo and he loved to spend time with his precious grandchildren. He'd never turn anyone down who needed help.



He is survived by his wife and partner of 23 years, Karen B. Losik. He was an amazing father to Jared and Laura Raymond, Josh Raymond, Matthew and Catherine Raymond, Jacob, Andy and Eve Lanigan. Bo had been a surrogate father to Adam Devine and was a grandfather to Carter, Cooper, Calhan and Nora. He was a brother and uncle to Edward and Karen Raymond and their children, Paul, Stephen and Samantha, James and Margaret Raymond and their daughters, Megan and Kathryn, Paula Patten and her daughters, Robyn and Jamie, Heidi and Leo Hersh and their daughter, Emily and Brian Wheeler and his sons, Adam and Cameron. He was loved by many including his father-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Appleseed Restaurant, 63 High Street, Bradford, NH 03221.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Newbury Sutton Youth Sports, P.O. 291, Bradford, NH 03221.



