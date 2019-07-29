Robert Richard Powers, 84, son of the late Elmore and Alma Lebell Powers passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Brown Powers; daughters, Roxanne Langlois-Craig of Bennington, NH, Beth Anne Powers of Martindale, TX, Sue Travers of Raleigh, NC and Sandi Collerette of Apex, NC; sons Craig Collerette of Pittsboro, NC and Chris Collerette of Roswell, GA. 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Powers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Life, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to the Powers family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 29, 2019