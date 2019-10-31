Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Scigliano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Scigliano, distinguished teacher and scholar, died peacefully with his family by his side, on October 14, 2019, in Concord, New Hampshire, after 94 very full years of life.



Born in Boston's North End to Edward and Alma (Mazzei) Scigliano, Robert was raised after his father's death with ten siblings and stepsisters by Alma and his stepfather P.F. Russo in Hyde Park, Mass. He served in the Navy from 1942-46 on minesweepers in the Atlantic and destroyers in the Pacific. War's end revealed a passion for knowledge that carried him to bachelor's and master's degrees in political science at UCLA, where he met his future wife, and a Ph.D. at the University of Chicago, where he studied under constitutional scholar Herman Pritchett and political philosopher Leo Strauss.



Professor Scigliano taught for two decades at Michigan State University and SUNY Buffalo, then returned to his beloved hometown for a 31-year career at Boston College, where he helped build a renowned political science program. His discerning judgment, penetrating intellect, and fairness were valued by colleagues and students alike. Asked why he taught, Scigliano replied, "To touch souls, the closest thing to being in a priesthood."



His respected books on the judicial process, the Supreme Court, and the presidency illuminated the promise and complexity of the founding fathers and framers. Having served from 1957 to 1959 with the MSU Group in Vietnam, he wrote judicious critiques of the Saigon regime. In 2001 he capped his career with a new edition of the Federalist Papers.



Scigliano's interests ranged widely. He was an avid student of French language and literature, and a fiercely competitive hearts and handball player. He loved all things classic, poetry, Shakespeare, Jane Austen and Mozart; as well as travel, sailing, kayaking, hiking, and sharing these pleasures with family and friends.



He is preceded by his wife of 62 years, June Buerge Scigliano. He is survived by their children Eric, Brian, Claire and John; his sisters Audrey Vaughn and Alma Gleason; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is greatly missed. To view the full online memorial please go to





