Mr. Robert T. "Bob" "Bump" Watkins, 72, of Center Barnstead, passed away on October 11, 2020 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon from injuries sustained in a fall.
Born in Portsmouth, Bob was the son of the late Robert F. and E. Barbara (Erickson) Watkins. He was raised and educated in Pittsfield and received his MBA at New Hampshire College. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Will Rogers.
Prior to his retirement in 2006, Bob was employed as a Brewing Project Manager for the Anheuser-Busch Company, a position he held for over 37 years. He was a member of the Master Brewers Association, the NH Ski Club, the Concord Country Club, the American Legion and the Crystal Lake Golf Club in Avon Park, FL, where he made his winter home.
Bump greatly enjoyed golfing, skiing, riding his Harley and living the lake life. He and Judy loved to travel around the world together.
Bob was predeceased by a grandchild, Tori and a brother, Marc.
He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart of 45 years, Judy K. (Cate) Watkins; his daughters: Amy (Lee) Miller of South Carolina and Karen (Craig) Robinson-Caron of New Hampshire. He also leaves his grandchildren, Caitlyn, Robert and Megan as well as his sister, Judith (Bill) Williamson of New Hampshire, two nieces and a nephew and cousins in the Portsmouth area. He also leaves behind his beloved friend, Denny Nesbitt and all his toys.
A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later time. Donations in Bob's memory may be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, the Disabled American Veterans
, 399 Silver St. Manchester, NH 03103 or New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.