Robert W. Dorman, 92, of Franklin, formerly of Merrimack, died at The Golden Crest in Franklin on April 6, 2020.
Bob was born in Franklin the son of Percy and Caroline (Wallace) Dorman. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1945 and attended UNH. Bob and his late wife, Theresa "Tee" (Turcotte) Dorman, who died in 2006, resided in Franklin until 1970 when they moved to Nashua and later Fall River, MA. He resided in Merrimack until moving to The Golden Crest in 2014.
Bob served in the US Army.
He worked for several years at JP Stevens Co., Joanne Fabrics, and later was an insurance agent at Foy Insurance.
Bob was a former member and Past Exalted Ruler of Franklin Elks Lodge #1280.
He is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Bob may be made to The Golden Crest- Resident's Fund, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
