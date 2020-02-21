Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Needham. View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium 4810 Willamette St Eugene , OR 97405 (541)-342-6853 Memorial service 9:00 AM St. Stephens Church Interment 11:00 AM Nassau Knolls Cemetery Port Washington , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert West Needham, devoted husband of 66 years to the late Ruth Lee (Seaman) Needham, died very peacefully on Friday December 20, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon, at the age of 93, after a fall this past May resulting in a significant head injury.



Bob spent the majority of his life in Port Washington, NY, where for decades he operated The Seaman-Needham Plumbing and Hardware business with his wife and her parents out of in what is now Finn MacCool's Restaurant at 205 Main St.



Bob enjoyed a nearly 35 year retirement with his wife by cruising the Caribbean, traveling to Alaska, across Canada, Spain, Morocco, England and throughout the United States. He enjoyed fishing at their summer residence in Greenport where he and Ruth Lee were renowned for hosting fun parties. He created impressive stained glass artwork, and enjoyed collecting antiques, watching sporting events, reading and walking.



Bob was born to West Earl and Ruth Elizabeth (Cochran) Needham in St. Louis on 1/1/26 and lived in Webster Grove, Missouri until moving to Port Washington at the age of 16. Two weeks after graduating from Port Washington HS he entered the US



Bob was a very proud member of the Masons (Master in 1961), American Legion, Manhasset Bay Sportsman Club, and Lions Club for which he and Ruth Lee made 1,050 eye bank trips delivering tissue to hospitals all over Long Island.



Bob is survived by his brother William C. Needham, Cincinnati, OH, daughters Nancy L. Needham, Hopkinton, NH and Sara E. Needham and son-in-law Brian Solecki, Pleasant Hill, OR, grandchildren Kenyon and Nina Solecki, of Portland, OR and 4 nieces and 2 nephews.



Bob enjoyed quality time with his family and was a generous, loving father, grandfather and uncle. He had a way of endearing himself to those around him.



A memorial church service (9:00 a.m.) will be held at St. Stephens Church and remembrance gathering to follow at the church parish hall Saturday May 30th with interment (11:00 a.m.) at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers Bob requested a donation to St Stephens Church.



The family wishes to thank all those caring persons who helped and supported Bob and stayed in contact with him over the last 5 years in Oregon. A special thanks to those at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospice who offered immeasurable care and support to Bob and his family in his last months. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Eugene, Oregon.





