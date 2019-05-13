Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Smith, 72, of Bow, NH, died on May 9, 2019. He passed in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Robert grew up in Warsaw, New York and attended Bucknell University, followed by medical school at the University of Rochester. He interned at the University of Virginia and completed his residency at the University of Richmond. This was followed by a stint with the Public Health Service in Virginia where he provided medical care in rural eastern Virginia. He was a beloved physician from the time he opened a primary care practice in Manchester, NH in 1979, and later specialized in gastroenterology. After serving at the Elliot Hospital until 2001, he retired from Concord GI Associates in 2008. Robert had many, many interests. He was a lover of classical music and history, train travel, playing the piano, a Manhattan on the rocks, a well-written limerick, and his beloved Lake Winnipesaukee. In his later years, he became a bit of a social media star, posting daily musings about his life, politics, and history on Facebook. He loved people and made friends with everyone he met. He always left an impression. However, there was nothing that he loved more than his family.



He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Estelle N. Smith, 3 biological children, Ryan Smith of Oakland, CA, Molly Schill of Lenexa, KS and Kathie Frier of Buffalo, NY, 3 children through marriage, Allison Launier of Hooksett, NH, Craig Nichols of Glenwood Springs, CO, and Jessica Cabinta of Salem, NH, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Smith, his mother Winifred Smith, and his brother Douglas Smith.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St, Manchester, NH 03104. Please visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on May 13, 2019

