Robert W. Pickering (Bob), 60, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Concord, NH, passed away from Melanoma on August 26, 2020 at Hope Hospice Center in Cape Coral, FL, surrounded by his loved ones.



Bob was born on June 17, 1960 in Haverhill, MA to John and Judy (Matthes) Pickering. The youngest of three boys, he was raised in Winterport, ME. He graduated from Hampden Academy, class of '78 and the University of Maine at Orono, class of '82.



In 1987, Bob married Anne-Marie Shields. Together they raised three beautiful children within the community of Concord Country Club. An accomplished engineer, entrepreneur and inventor, Bob began working at PSNH (1983 to 1999). He moved on with partners Peter Marx and Chuck Trippel to create Advanced Combustion Technology, a company that specialized in making coal-burning power plants more efficient and better for the environment.



After retiring at 50, Bob spent his time enjoying life. He spent years coaching his daughter's softball team, traveling the world on cruise ships, and was a regular at many bars and restaurants where friends, staff and customers loved seeing him (e.g., The Draft, the Tea Garden, SoHo). He loved golfing, gambling, scorpion bowls, spending time with his children, and just having fun. Bob was kind, smart, funny and generous. With an ever-positive attitude, he was always the one to help friends and family in need and put a smile on your face.



Bob is predeceased by his mother and father, John and Judy Pickering. He is survived by his three loving children; Alex Pickering of Boston MA, Andrea (Cordova) Pickering and son-in-law Nathaniel Cordova of Manchester, NH, and Delanie Pickering, of Martha's Vineyard, MA. As well as his brothers; Michael Pickering and sister-in-law Deborah Pickering of Hampden ME, and Jack Pickering, sister-in-law Kelly Pickering of Altamont, NY.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Bob was vigilant while managing his skin cancers but in the end there were no treatment options available. Further research is desperately needed to help others in similar situations.



A memorial will be planned at a later date.



