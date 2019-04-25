Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Deerfield Community Church 15 Church Street Deerfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

, Robert William Mann of Deerfield died on April 21, 2019 of a cerebral hemorrhage. He was born on July 13, 1945 in Lakewood Ohio and grew up in Lakewood and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. The son of Carey A. Mann and Gertrude (Ray) Mann, he graduated from the College of Wooster and did graduate work in psychology at the University of Iowa.



Although he was smart and academic, he was fascinated by technology, machinery and problem solving and earned electrical, construction and machinist licenses. He was thus able to work on all kinds of projects that interested him, from tools for instrument makers to flying apparatus for the Barnum and Bailey Circus.



Bob was an avid tennis player until his knees gave out, twice going to the nationals with his team. He said he "was one of the best mediocre tennis players around". Later on, he enjoyed his weekly table tennis game. He loved music and played banjo, guitar, baritone and keyboard. He read widely and had strong opinions which he enjoyed debating. He loved jokes, hearing them and telling them.



Aside from his family, his greatest love was his Bouvier des Flandres dogs which he raised for over 40 years.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maureen Riordan Mann of Deerfield, his brother Carey of San Diego CA, and a large extended family.



A service of memory and celebration will be held at the Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church Street at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, if inclined please make a donation to an organization that advocates for social and economic justice or protecting the planet.



