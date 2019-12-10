Robert Wilson Brown passed away November 26, 2019, at his home in Farragut, Tennessee. Bob was born February 6, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Dr. Francis Brown and Beulah Jones Brown. The family moved to Henniker, N.H., in 1946.



Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1967. After his honorable discharge, he worked in Florida as a residential developer and home builder and in the IT industry for many years. Upon his retirement in 2009, he spent many happy hours pursuing his lifelong passions for woodworking and bread making, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathryn Farrar Brown; his children Francis Brown, Lora S. Ford, Lindsey Brown (and her husband David Cybak), and Trevor Brown (and wife Jennifer); his grandchildren Reilly, Kyra, Selah, Hayden, and Lilah; his sister Margaret Llewellyn-Jones and her husband David; his brothers Alan S. Brown and David N. Brown (and wife Jean); his nieces Sian Llewellyn-Jones and Sarah Llewellyn-Jones, and their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenneth A. Brown.



A memorial is planned in his hometown of Henniker, N.H., in spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to: Town of Henniker Azalea Park, 18 Deport Hill Road, Henniker, NH 03242.

