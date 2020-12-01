Roberta G. Dooley, age 74, a resident of Concord for 7 years, formerly of Tewksbury, MA, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to William J. Dooley III.



Roberta was born and raised in Medford, MA, and graduated from Girls Catholic High School in Malden. She attended Northeastern University, then briefly joined the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Wilton, CT before embarking on a long and successful career as a medical technologist. For many years she balanced two full time jobs, one in the lab at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and one as a dedicated "Tewksbury Hockey Mom" - carting her son all over Massachusetts at ridiculous hours of the day and night. In her retirement she became the self-taught family IT department, ready to assist with any technology or computer-related issue.



She was predeceased by her husband William, her parents Nicholas and Rita Brennick, and her sisters Jeanne Hennessey and Margaret Martell. She is survived by her son William N. Dooley, and his wife Hilary, of Concord; two grandchildren, Brennagh and Liam Dooley; one sister, Kathleen Donovan of Westford, MA, and many nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID Private Graveside services will be held in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store