Rodney M. Huntoon, 90, of Concord passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Havenwood Heritage Heights. Rodney was born to Clarence M. and Lizzie (Ford) Huntoon of Danbury, NH on October 14, 1930.
He graduated from Canaan High School in 1948 with the honor of Salutatorian and Concord Commercial College in 1950 with junior accountant degree.
His career in banking extended over a period of forty five and one-half years. He was hired as a messenger in 1950 and served as a Teller, Supervisor of the Transit and Bookkeeping Department, Auditor, Manager of the Computer Department and retired as a Business Analyst in 1995 from the now Citizens Bank.
Rodney was a 76 year member of Blazing Star Grange of Danbury, and an associate member of Concord Grange he was a member of Suncook Valley Pomona Grange, NH State Grange where he served as a treasurer for 20 years and a member of the National Grange. He was also a Golden Sheath member of the grange.
A member of the First Congregational Church of Concord and a member of the Pilgrim Handbell Choir. He also served on many committees at the First Congregational Church.
He and his wife have enjoyed many trips throughout our country and abroad.
His survivors include his wife, Shelley Parks Huntoon of Concord; two daughters, Diane Post of Raymond and Stacie Elliott of Pembroke; a daughter-in-law, Dianna Huntoon of Concord; seven grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one brother, Merton Austin and his wife, Sharon of Danbury; three sisters, Marie Bennett of Bedford, Louise Huntoon of Sunapee, Lorraine Wason and her husband, Robert of Danbury and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Preceding him in death was his son, Kent Huntoon and granddaughter, Melissa Marie Huntoon and a step-brother, Albert Austin.
A graveside service will be held at Riverdale Cemetery in Danbury on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11AM. The family requests masks to be worn at the service. Feel free to bring a chair to sit while memorializing Rodney's life.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rodney's memory to American Red Cross, 2 Maitland St. Concord or the First Congregational Church Food Pantry, 177 N. Main St Concord.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Rodney M. Huntoon.