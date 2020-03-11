Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger D. Cournouyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roger D. Cournoyer, 83, of Hooksett, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home following a period of declining health.



Born on September 16, 1936 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Delvas and Juliette (Lafleur) Cournoyer.



He was educated in the local schools and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He worked for many years in the Manchester Mills and later for General Electric as an assembler for over 30 years until his retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing cars with his friends, playing the guitar and watching the Boston Red Sox. He loved his daily walk and had an artistic side with his drawings.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Cournoyer.



He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Rambeau) Cournoyer with whom he shared 57 years of marriage; his son, Brian Cournoyer and his wife Kristina of Concord; his daughter, Robynn Schena and her husband Keith of Sanford, FL; his brother, Gary Cournoyer and his wife Terri of NC; three grandchildren, Jordan, Marissa and Alex as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 10 to 11 A.M. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. in Hooksett. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hooksett. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit





