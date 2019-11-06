Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Karl Woodbury of Pillsbury Street, Concord died October 14, at Concord Hospital.



He was born January 20, 1932 in Boscawen, the son of Lester P. and Ruby K. Woodbury. He graduated from Penacook High School, '52. He cherished his friendships there, and attended all of their reunions.



He worked for the Holmes Brothers lumbering at an early age. He later worked at Richard Brew, Hansen-Fox, Hopkinton State Fair, and worked at Hooksett Kawasaki until he was 86.



He and his wife, Betty, had 53 years together before her death in 2011. They belonged to the Concord Coach Square Dance Club and spent many happy hours square dancing all up and down the Eastern seaboard.



They enjoyed traveling together and visited Japan, Russia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and enjoyed the music at Branson several times.



Although he lived in Concord for 61 years, he always returned to "The Farm" in Boscawen where he had been born. If he saw firewood that someone had cut down and hadn't used, he stopped to ask if he could have it, and would bring it to Boscawen.



He loved his neighbors in the Kimball-Pillsbury Street area, and enjoyed letting them borrow his many tools. One neighbor even gave him a jacket with "Roger's Tool Shop" on it. If he found a neighbor who needed a roof replaced, he enticed his nephews to help him do that.



He is survived by his sister-in-law Ann Lacroix of Laconia; his sister, Rhoda Hardy of Boscawen; his brother Herbert "Woody" Woodbury of Dade City, FL; his nephews Alan (Pam) Hardy of Boscawen; Philip (Pam Clark) Hardy of Lakeland, FL; Steven Goodnow, Boscawen; Fred (Ann) Goodnow, Concord; David (Joy) Langtry, Boring, OR; Gary (Angela) Langtry, Elkins Park, PA; Douglas (Donna) Langtry of Harwich, MA; Guy Woodbury of Maryville, TN; Charles (DeeDee) Woodbury, Brooksville, FL; Michael (Roxanne) Lacroix of West Chesterfield; and Thomas (Colleen) Lacroix of Auburn. his nieces Diane (Elaine Merrifield) Hardy of Troy, NH; Mary (Roy)Meier of Boscawen; Susan Lacroix of Kingston; and Kimberly (Ben Jr.) Ward, of Brooksville, FL; many great nephews and nieces, and many Special Friends.



Visiting Hour will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, November 16, from 10 to 11 am. Memorial service will follow at 11 am with the Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Concord.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Town of Boscawen's Landscaping Fund for the Route 4-King Street Roundabout. Donations can be sent to: Town of Boscawen, 116 North Main Street, Boscawen, NH 03303 to the attention of Katie Phelps.

Roger Karl Woodbury of Pillsbury Street, Concord died October 14, at Concord Hospital.He was born January 20, 1932 in Boscawen, the son of Lester P. and Ruby K. Woodbury. He graduated from Penacook High School, '52. He cherished his friendships there, and attended all of their reunions.He worked for the Holmes Brothers lumbering at an early age. He later worked at Richard Brew, Hansen-Fox, Hopkinton State Fair, and worked at Hooksett Kawasaki until he was 86.He and his wife, Betty, had 53 years together before her death in 2011. They belonged to the Concord Coach Square Dance Club and spent many happy hours square dancing all up and down the Eastern seaboard.They enjoyed traveling together and visited Japan, Russia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and enjoyed the music at Branson several times.Although he lived in Concord for 61 years, he always returned to "The Farm" in Boscawen where he had been born. If he saw firewood that someone had cut down and hadn't used, he stopped to ask if he could have it, and would bring it to Boscawen.He loved his neighbors in the Kimball-Pillsbury Street area, and enjoyed letting them borrow his many tools. One neighbor even gave him a jacket with "Roger's Tool Shop" on it. If he found a neighbor who needed a roof replaced, he enticed his nephews to help him do that.He is survived by his sister-in-law Ann Lacroix of Laconia; his sister, Rhoda Hardy of Boscawen; his brother Herbert "Woody" Woodbury of Dade City, FL; his nephews Alan (Pam) Hardy of Boscawen; Philip (Pam Clark) Hardy of Lakeland, FL; Steven Goodnow, Boscawen; Fred (Ann) Goodnow, Concord; David (Joy) Langtry, Boring, OR; Gary (Angela) Langtry, Elkins Park, PA; Douglas (Donna) Langtry of Harwich, MA; Guy Woodbury of Maryville, TN; Charles (DeeDee) Woodbury, Brooksville, FL; Michael (Roxanne) Lacroix of West Chesterfield; and Thomas (Colleen) Lacroix of Auburn. his nieces Diane (Elaine Merrifield) Hardy of Troy, NH; Mary (Roy)Meier of Boscawen; Susan Lacroix of Kingston; and Kimberly (Ben Jr.) Ward, of Brooksville, FL; many great nephews and nieces, and many Special Friends.Visiting Hour will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, November 16, from 10 to 11 am. Memorial service will follow at 11 am with the Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Concord.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Town of Boscawen's Landscaping Fund for the Route 4-King Street Roundabout. Donations can be sent to: Town of Boscawen, 116 North Main Street, Boscawen, NH 03303 to the attention of Katie Phelps. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close