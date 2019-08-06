Roger L. McKay (Peapod), 68, a resident of Concord, NH, passed away on July 18, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.
Roger was born on August 4, 1950 in Hanover, NH to the late Harriet and Lewis Mckay.
Predeceased by his daughter, Amy McKay and granddaughter Isis Lawrence.
Survived by his daughter Brandy Lawrence, sons Shawn and Corey McKay. His sister April Sinclair and Kenneth McKay and his stepchildren Eliza Corson and Justin Baker. Roger also leaves his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Peapod", Jazmyne and Malakai Lawrence, Tenasia Mallard, Logan, Kouhen, Pypper and Corbin Mckay, Madison Desautels, and Jackson and Kendelye Prive. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews all of whom he adored.
Roger was known for making people smile, he had a big heart and a generous soul.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located on 90 Clinton St in Concord, NH on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019