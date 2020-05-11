Roger N. Dow, 86, of Loudon, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at Concord Hospital, after a period of declining health. Roger was born to Everett and Dorothy Dow in their Loudon Ridge Home on June 15, 1933.



Roger graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1950. He married Irene (Dickerson) on April 30, 1955, and the two settled in Loudon. Roger worked for NH Bituminous in Boscawen, NH for 25 years and retired in 1997. It was at that point Roger and Irene began chasing their dream of becoming semi-pro golfers and joined the Loudon Country Club Golf Course as Charter members. Roger had the distinction of getting the 1st hole in one at the LCC.



During his early years growing up on Loudon Ridge, Roger learned the value of hard work and carried that work ethic with him throughout his life. After getting married, he and Irene made the long journey from Loudon Ridge down to Loudon Village, where they set up their home and raised their family. Roger enjoyed living in "The Village" and being part of a small-town community of local families. Over the years, Roger served in numerous ways for the Town of Loudon, including Town Road Agent, Fire Chief, Trustee of the Trust Funds, Honorary judge for the Loudon Old Home Day parade, and was very active in many other boards and committees. Roger was especially proud of being selected with Irene as co-citizens of the year for the Town of Loudon in 2007.



Roger was a gifted musician and pianist and played the piano with the Joe Arico Band for 25 years throughout NH, and even occasionally entertained his Loudon Young at Heart Group with a song or two. He was a longtime member of the New Hampshire Snow Shakers Snowmobile Club, the Horace Chase Lodge #72, and the Bektash Shriners 1st Section. Roger was also a 32nd degree Mason and served in the NH National Guard. Roger enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and following Boston Sports and Nascar. Above all, Roger loved his family, and cherished every moment spent with them. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.



Roger was predeceased by his wife Irene, who died in 2015, his son Michael who died in 2018, his parents, Everett and Dorothy Dow, and his sister Myrtle Horn. Roger is survived by three sons, six grandchildren, one sister and several nieces and nephews. His family includes daughter in law Evelyn (wife to late son Michael) and their children Jordan and Parker of Sudbury, MA; Thomas and his wife Tracy and their children Abagail and Ashley of Loudon, NH; Peter and his wife Dori of North Anson, ME; Bruce and his wife Carmella and their children Reece and Angela of Candia, NH; and his sister Lois Hutchinson and her husband Ernie of Hampstead, NH.



Due to the state of NH restrictions for large gatherings, there will be a service for family and friends at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roger's memory to either the Loudon Young at Heart Group in Loudon, NH; or the New Hampshire Snow Shakers Snowmobile Club in Canterbury NH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store