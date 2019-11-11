Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger N. Verville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger N. Verville, 87, of North Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born on July 31, 1932 in Pembroke, he was the son of the late Ernest and Jeannette (Gagne) Verville.



Roger was educated in the local schools and went on to work as an engineer at R. D. Brew in Concord for over 37 years. He proudly served his country in the National Guard and was also a Master Electrician. He enjoyed rides on his motorcycle and going camping in his RV. In his later years he spent his winters in Florida until he moved there several years ago.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Roland Verville and Jerry Verville.



He is survived by his son, Ronald Verville and his significant other, Amy Hall of Barnstead; his daughter, Diane Lands of Idaho, siblings, Roland Verville and his wife Irene of Florida and Claire Lavoie of Allenstown, five great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 2 P.M. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements.





