Roger Jay Newell passed away Thursday, May 14 at his home in Concord, NH.
Roger (Red) was born in Cheyenne, WY on June 10, 1960 to Harold and Evangeline (Hanson). Roger's childhood years were spent growing up with his 4 bothers and 3 sisters in Puyallup, WA and Aberdeen, SD. In 1981, he moved with his wife Nancy to Concord, NH to be closer to her family.
He worked in maintenance departments for local school districts until he started work with the City of Concord. He loved working for the parks department, caring for Rollins and White parks, even in the cold weather, flooding the pond for winter skating.
Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, following NASCAR, the Red Sox, and making funny faces at his grandson.
Survivors are his wife, Nancy Newell of Concord, his children Christopher Newell of Medford, MA, Kayla (Derek) Tobin of Warner, NH, his grandson Jace Tobin, his siblings Ronald (Rose) Newell, Robert (Cindy Schnell) Newell, Diane (Dennis) Hasvold of Aberdeen, SD, Dena (Ronald) Anderson of Puyallup, WA, Rena (Randy) Myron of Tacoma, WA, and Darrell (Teresa) Newell of Buckley, WA.
Roger is preceded in death by his brother DuWayne Newell, his parents Harold and Evangeline, and step parents.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Newell family.
Published in Concord Montior on May 27, 2020.