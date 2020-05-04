Roger Pultz
Roger Pultz Sr., age 82, of Marilyn Drive passed away on April 28, 2020 at Concord Hospital.

He was born in Newark, NJ the son of the late Harold M. and Ethel L. (Mercer) Pultz. He was a graduate of East Orange High School in NJ.

Roger owned and operated a service station in NJ before moving to NH where he worked in manufacturing for most of his life. He was a train enthusiast and enjoyed constructing model railroads with his son.

In addition to his parents Roger was predeceased by his wife Eleanor H. (Hooper) Pultz, and his brother Robert M. Pultz.

He is survived by his children, Ellie Goodbread and her husband Roy of Concord, Roger Pultz Jr. and his wife Wendy of Allenstown, and Karen Pultz Cote of Concord; many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301

Published in Concord Montior on May 4, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
