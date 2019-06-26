Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger R. Ladurantaye. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roger R. Ladurantaye, 94, of Concord formerly of Suncook, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born in Allenstown on January 2, 1925, Roger was the son of the late Xavier and Anna (Martel) Ladurantaye. He was raised and educated in Allenstown and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School.



Roger enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942 and served his country during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and traveled throughout the world with his wife and children before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1963. He remained in the Air Force Reserves until 1973. As an agent for the Office of Special Investigations, he lived in Paris, Japan, throughout Europe and the United States before settling in Concord in 2004.



Following his retirement from the Air Force, Roger went on to work for the United States Postal Service as Manager of Delivery Operations, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 28, and the VFW and Fraternal Order of Eagles both in Concord.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Germaine P. (Raymond) Ladurantaye, who passed away in September of 2018, his son-in-law, Robert Saturley and grandson, Matthew Saturley.



Roger is survived by his three daughters: Joan Lozeau of Manchester, Joyce Saturley of Newbury and Janice Gravel and her husband Mark of Holderness. He was the loving grandfather to Elizabeth Saturley and her husband Randolph and Lisa Gravel and her fiance Michael Cantin. He was the great grandfather to Evan, Isabelle, Xavier and Donovan. He is also survived by his sister, Anita Chaput of Allenstown.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28th from 1 to 1:30 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 P.M. in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, River Rd. Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be sent to Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





