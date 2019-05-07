Roger W. Poitras, 76, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the company of his loving family following a lengthy period of declining health.
Roger was born in Manchester on December 29, 1942 to Leo and Maria (Chretien) Poitras and was educated in area schools. He enlisted in the military and proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Upon honorable discharge he began a long and successful career as a truck driver beginning with Hoods and eventually retiring from C&S Grocers/Brattleboro Haulage. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed vegetable gardening and watching Red Sox games. He also enjoyed playing Yahtzee, climbing and cutting trees, and crafting beautiful wooden furniture for family and friends.
Roger is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty K. (Kimball); his children, Mitch Poitras and wife, Cathy, and Denise Bartlett and husband, Kenneth, Steve Annis, Nate Annis, and Jodi Desrosiers; brother, Leo Poitras and wife, Doris; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, May 9th, 4:00-6:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A funeral service will begin at 6:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place Friday, May 10th at 2:00pm at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road in Manchester. To view an online memorial, leave condolences, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019