Roland Bronson
Roland Bronson, age 92, of Lehan Road passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at CRVNA Hospice House.

He was born in Northumberland, NH the son of the late Bernard V. and Sarah L. (Ball) Bronson.

Roland retired from Nynex, and continued to work as a licensed Aircraft and Engine Mechanic and Aircraft Inspector, operating his own business called Roll-In Aero at the airport in Whitefield, NH, for over 20 years. He also had his private pilot license and his true passion was flying. He enjoyed fishing, and did this with his grandchildren. He served in the Korean War and continued to serve his country for over thirty years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Major.

Roland loved life and lived life to its fullest. He was always ready with a helping hand to his family and friends. He had many skills to offer including mechanical, carpentry, painting, and contracting. Roland loved to bake cakes, breads, pies, and cookies for all those he knew and loved. His grandchildren especially appreciated how he always baked for them their favorite sweet treats, his heartfelt cards, and gifts for every occasion. Roland continued to be active tinkering on airplanes, helping friends with projects, and building things right up to the end of his life. He will be held closely in the hearts of many forever.

He is survived by his son, David Bronson and his wife Deb of Stratham and their daughter Caleigh; his daughter, Dodie Oakes and her husband Mike of Loudon and their son Jeremy; 3 sisters, Cora Bronson of Littleton, Catherine Webster of Lancaster, and Bethany Bronson of Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. He also had many close friends who he would share coffee with him in the mornings.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Kenneth, and Vernard "Butch" Bronson; and his sister, Lucille McMahon.

Graveside services will be held on October 26th at 1PM at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. Military honors will be performed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Honor Flights of New England, PO Box 16287 Hooksett, NH 03106

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
NH State Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
