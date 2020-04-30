Roland Leon Matthew McLaren, 75, of Penacook passed away on April 21, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a chronic illness. Born June 4, 1944 in Central falls, RI to the late James F. and Rita (Morel) Mclaren. He was raised in Manchester, NH and attended high school in Weare.
A proud Marine who had strong American values, served his country from 1963-1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in construction trades over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved being a jokester. Later in life enjoyed the Marine Corps League-Gary S. Dillon Detachment.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol Delbridge; daughters, Alicia Page and her husband, Howard C. Page IV and Theresa McLaren; step-children, Anna Cayer and Matthew Hemeon; grandchildren, Gerrick, Rebecca, and Kyle McLaren, Hayden Blouch, Trent, Rebecca and Connor Page, Amanda Menefee, Mason, Kayla and Colton Cayer and his great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Hunter and Ian.
Roland was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor, Mary, Richard and Raymond McLaren.
Adhering to the directives of the State of NH and the CDC, a private burial will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A Celebration of Life service for Roland will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2020