Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Leon McLaren. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Leon Matthew McLaren, 75, of Penacook passed away on April 21, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a chronic illness. Born June 4, 1944 in Central falls, RI to the late James F. and Rita (Morel) Mclaren. He was raised in Manchester, NH and attended high school in Weare.



A proud Marine who had strong American values, served his country from 1963-1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in construction trades over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved being a jokester. Later in life enjoyed the Marine Corps League-Gary S. Dillon Detachment.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol Delbridge; daughters, Alicia Page and her husband, Howard C. Page IV and Theresa McLaren; step-children, Anna Cayer and Matthew Hemeon; grandchildren, Gerrick, Rebecca, and Kyle McLaren, Hayden Blouch, Trent, Rebecca and Connor Page, Amanda Menefee, Mason, Kayla and Colton Cayer and his great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Hunter and Ian.



Roland was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor, Mary, Richard and Raymond McLaren.



Adhering to the directives of the State of NH and the CDC, a private burial will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A Celebration of Life service for Roland will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





Roland Leon Matthew McLaren, 75, of Penacook passed away on April 21, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a chronic illness. Born June 4, 1944 in Central falls, RI to the late James F. and Rita (Morel) Mclaren. He was raised in Manchester, NH and attended high school in Weare.A proud Marine who had strong American values, served his country from 1963-1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in construction trades over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved being a jokester. Later in life enjoyed the Marine Corps League-Gary S. Dillon Detachment.He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol Delbridge; daughters, Alicia Page and her husband, Howard C. Page IV and Theresa McLaren; step-children, Anna Cayer and Matthew Hemeon; grandchildren, Gerrick, Rebecca, and Kyle McLaren, Hayden Blouch, Trent, Rebecca and Connor Page, Amanda Menefee, Mason, Kayla and Colton Cayer and his great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Hunter and Ian.Roland was predeceased by his siblings, Eleanor, Mary, Richard and Raymond McLaren.Adhering to the directives of the State of NH and the CDC, a private burial will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A Celebration of Life service for Roland will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Roland McLaren. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close