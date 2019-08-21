Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romayne D. Jackson. View Sign Service Information Purdy Memorial Chapel 2 Concord Rd Lee , NH 03861 (603)-868-2100 Send Flowers Obituary





Romayne was born on October 13, 1929 in Malden, Ma. to Roy and Dorothy (Mooreshed) Milligan.



Romayne graduated from Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood. She was a homemaker. She loved to bake. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and travelling. She was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Northwood.



Romayne is survived by her children, Melinda Tasker and her husband Daniel, Laurel Jackson and her partner John Dye, and Heidi Jackson. She has four grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Walter J. Jackson, her siblings, Thelma Shaw, Ted Milligan and Roy Milligan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301-3502. We owe a world of gratitude to them for helping Mom through her last days.



A calling hour will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at the Advent Christian Church in Northwood from 11:00-12:00. The Funeral will be at 12:00 followed by burial in Pine View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service in Lee.

