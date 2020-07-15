Ronald A. Hemond passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 80 at Memory Care of Naples, FL.He was the husband of Judith Paquin Hemond. They were married at St. Eugene's Church in Chepachet, RI on Feb 23, 1963 and shared 57 beautiful years together.Born in Providence, RI on May 23, 1940 he was the son of Gaetan and Irene Hemond. He attended Mt. St. Charles Academy and Holy Cross College. He was employed at General Instruments, Sprague Electric, Edison Electronics, Armtec, Benchmark, as an engineer and was given the opportunity to travel to many parts of the world through his work. Ron also worked for Contoocook River Log Homes, and the USPS.He served in the US Navy from 1958-1962 and was a pilot for 55 years. He served in the NH & FL wings of the Civil Air Patrol for a combined total of 40 years and attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander.Ron was a resident of Hopkinton, NH for 40 years and Naples, FL for 16 years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist for 10 years where he served as a Eucharistic minister and choir member. He was a Sunday school teacher at St. Mary's Catholic church for 15 years.Ron was very active and enjoyed softball, flying, the outdoors and serving others. He was quick with a smile and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and a story for every occasion.Ron is survived by the love of his life, Judith Paquin Hemond of Naples, FL, his son, Ron Hemond of West Palm Beach, FL, his son Rob Hemond and his wife Donna of Nashua, NH, his daughter, Joyce Rose and her husband Chuck Rose of Hopkinton, NH, his son, Gaetan Hemond of Spartanburg, SC and nine grandchildren, Reeve, Rhode, Meghan, Molly, Wesley, Allison, Dustin, Katelin and Foster.He will be interned at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network of Naples, FL at 660 Tamiami Trail N Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102.