Ronald A. Raymond, 86, of Epsom, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following a brief period of declining health.
Born on July 17, 1934 in Allenstown, he was the son of the late Ernest G. and Leonida (Doucette) Raymond.
Ron was educated in the local schools and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. In 1956, he was honorably discharged and went on to work as a steel erector for Raymond Bros. Steel until his retirement.
Ron enjoyed golfing, loving on his dogs, playing cribbage and tuck as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron will be remembered for his quick wit, healthy sense of humor and his willingness to lend a hand to those who needed it. Like many of his generation, Ron did not easily share his feelings however his children knew that he loved them very much and he showed it in the ways that he knew how to.
Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by two sons, Edward and Norman Raymond and a sister, Veronica Bilodeau.
He is survived by his children, Michael Raymond and his wife Edith of Epsom, Mark Raymond and his wife Joffa of Epsom, Arthur Raymond and his wife Julie of Epsom, Paul Raymond of Epsom and Terri Raymond of Bow. He also leaves twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren as well as two nieces.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com